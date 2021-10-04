MARKETING AND ADMIN COORDINATOR
This position plays a key role in ILBIJERRI’s digital and brand marketing strategy, but it also allows you to learn about theatre-making and event management admin more generally. You will work closely alongside ILBIJERRI’s marketing manager, but also our team of producers and other staff, managing day-to-day external communications and administration for the organisation.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR
- Experience and/or solid understanding of working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures and Communities
- Experience in using multiple online social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo/YouTube (and more if you have it!)
- Experience or a willingness to learn website content management systems, in particular WordPress
- Experience or a willingness to learn email marketing platforms such as MailChimp or Campaign Monitor
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills.
- Capacity to work autonomously, and collaboratively with the team
- Ability to manage deadlines.
HOW TO APPLY
Please send your CV and cover letter addressing the selection criteria to jobs@ilbijerri.com.au.
Applications for this position close at 5pm on Monday 25 October 2021.
ILBIJERRI is a First Nations led organisation and we strongly encourage Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants to apply for this role.
Image: Heart is a Wasteland 2021. Photo by Fiona Morrison