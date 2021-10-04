CURRENT VACANCY

MARKETING AND ADMIN COORDINATOR

This position plays a key role in ILBIJERRI’s digital and brand marketing strategy, but it also allows you to learn about theatre-making and event management admin more generally. You will work closely alongside ILBIJERRI’s marketing manager, but also our team of producers and other staff, managing day-to-day external communications and administration for the organisation.

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR

Experience and/or solid understanding of working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures and Communities

Experience in using multiple online social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo/YouTube (and more if you have it!)

Experience or a willingness to learn website content management systems, in particular WordPress

Experience or a willingness to learn email marketing platforms such as MailChimp or Campaign Monitor

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Capacity to work autonomously, and collaboratively with the team

Ability to manage deadlines.

DOWNLOAD POSITION DESCRIPTION

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your CV and cover letter addressing the selection criteria to jobs@ilbijerri.com.au.

Applications for this position close at 5pm on Monday 25 October 2021.

ILBIJERRI is a First Nations led organisation and we strongly encourage Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants to apply for this role.

Image: Heart is a Wasteland 2021. Photo by Fiona Morrison