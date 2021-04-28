Work With Us

Black Ties production image by Tiffany Garvie

CURRENT VACANCIES

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is the longest-established First Peoples’ theatre company in Australia, celebrating 30 years strong in 2021. We create, present and tour powerful and engaging theatre by First Nations artists to audiences across Australia and the world.

As a fast-growing company, recently joining the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework (NPAPF), we are increasing our reach and influence across the performing arts sector.



EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – OPEN TO 29 NOVEMBER

GENERAL MANAGER – OPEN TO 29 NOVEMBER

– PRODUCER – SOCIAL IMPACT – OPEN TO 8 NOVEMBER



Please scroll down for details of all opportunities.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is looking for a visionary leader to work closely with the Artistic Director and Board of Directors to provide leadership, strategic direction, and management oversight for our organisation. The role of Executive Director presents an opportunity to contribute to self-determined First Nations storytelling and voice through theatre and the performing arts, working within First Nations cultural protocols and processes.

Together with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will be a voice for the First Nations Theatre sector and will lead sector development.

THE ROLE

Working alongside ILBIJERRI’s Board of Directors and in close collaboration with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director oversees the delivery of all pillars of the organisation including education, training, social impact, and large and small scale touring productions.

The Executive Director role is responsible for overseeing the daily operations and financial management of the company and its staff. Working closely with the ILBIJERRI Finance Manager this role will maintain a clear focus on the company’s long-term strategic growth under direction of the Board and the organisation’s business plan.

The Executive Director oversees the implementation of the company’s artistic program and coordination of artistic funding submissions and acquittal of program funds. This also includes providing strong leadership for producing a large-scale program of new works and national and international touring for the company, and responsibility for market development and promotion of the company both nationally and internationally.

The Executive Director and Artistic Director share the role of ILBIJERRI’S Chief Executive Officer.

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR

An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person with experience working in a First Nations community context – within the arts sector is desirable but not essential.

Facilitative leadership style with capability for pastoral care and HR management.

A strategic visionary, with innovative ideas for working, who is able to work within a collaborative leadership model.

Ability to manage and operate large and complex financial budgets.

The ability to provide robust daily operational management for a small-to-medium organisation.

Demonstrated experience in diverse stakeholder management, including the management of funding and partner relationships, and the negotiation of contracts.

This position is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants. The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic).

We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts leaders to apply. The Board acknowledges that the preferred candidate may require some skills development provided by the company to grow into the role during the initial 12 to 18 months of employment.

The Board also encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander professionals outside of the Arts sector, with transferrable skills in executive leadership.

HOW TO APPLY

Download the Position Description here.

If you have further questions about the role, please contact Eugenia Flynn, Chair, ILBIJERRI Board of Directors – M: 0411 899 183 or E: eugenia.flynn@gmail.com.

Please send your CV, cover letter, and statement addressing the key selection criteria to jobs@ilbijerri.com.au by midnight on Monday 29 November 2021.

Please note that this position is being managed internally. Applications from recruiters will NOT be accepted.

GENERAL MANAGER

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is looking for a General Manager to work closely with the Executive Director and Artistic Director to support the internal day-to-day operations of our organisation. The role of General Manager presents an opportunity to support self-determined First Nations storytelling and voice through theatre and the performing arts, working within First Nations cultural protocols and processes.

THE ROLE

The General Manager is a senior position within ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, responsible for the internal and operational running of a busy arts company working with reach ranging from Aboriginal communities through to international markets. The General Manager will be responsible for managing and overseeing all day-to-day operations, administration and processes of the company and its staff.

The General Manager will be central to the smooth running of the office and organisation and works under the direction of ILBIJERRI’s Co-CEOs, the Artistic Director and the Executive Director. The General Manager will further refine and develop the company’s procedures, workflow and project management systems as the company continues to grow.

The General Manager will have a commitment to and understanding of working with First Nations people and communities.

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR

Ability to work within a First Nations community context – within the arts sector is desirable but not essential.

High level of skill in office administration and program management.

Ability to manage HR operations and day-to-day human resource functions.

Experience in supporting effective business management including financial management.

Ability to support corporate and legal governance.

Support for the management of funding relationships.

Excellent communicator with attention to detail in documentation.

Experience in providing administrative support to a Board of Directors or similar governance committee.

We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander professionals outside of the arts sector, with transferrable skills in business administration.

HOW TO APPLY

Download the Position Description here .

. If you have further questions about the role, please contact Sarah Greentree, Acting Executive Director – P: 0402 405 746 E: sarahg@ilbijerri.com.au.

Please send your CV, cover letter, and statement addressing the key selection criteria to jobs@ilbijerri.com.au by midnight on Monday 29 November 2021.

Please note that this position is being managed internally. Applications from recruiters will NOT be accepted.

PRODUCER – SOCIAL IMPACT

Do you love theatre? Are you passionate about using the arts for social and Community good?

ILBIJERRI’s Social Impact theatre projects – created in partnership with DHHS for 16 years – are designed to engage Community in positive social change via performance and yarn-circle public health messaging. Afterall, we’ve been using bold, black storytelling as a key education tool for 70,000+ years. Why stop now?

These projects tour to many venues including prisons, youth justice centres and health hubs, plus regional and remote Communities, to reach everyone including people who might not usually attend theatre spaces. The Social Impact Producer will have primary responsibility for supporting these projects.

This unique ILBIJERRI Social Impact program has produced works like CHOPPED LIVER, NORTH WEST OF NOWHERE, SCAR TREES, VIRAL and more, made by Community, for Community. You most likely will not heard of these works but this is the work that is most important to ILBIJERRI. We are about giving voice to, empowering and improving the wellbeing of our people – the First Peoples of this land – and theatre is our weapon of choice.

As the Social Impact Producer, you get to co-ordinate and work with a wide range of health and community organisations as well as the artists themselves.

We are currently seeking the passion and expertise of a special theatre producer to take it forward.

The Social Impact Producer leads the delivery of a diverse program of new work, touring, artist development and community engagement. The role requires experience in project management particularly in contracting, scheduling, logistics, relationship building and budgeting, and the ability to support the development of new Community cultural development and artist development initiatives and programs.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Experience in a project management and/or relationship development role in an arts, health promotion, or community development context

Experience in the development and implementation of strategies, plans and project briefs and assessing and mitigating risk.

Demonstrated knowledge of using the arts as an engagement tool

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a First Nations community context, and to develop and manage appropriate models for facilitating community consultation and participation.

Proven ability to supervise team members and provide skills development, training and mentorship.

Proven ability to manage a dynamic workload and operate effectively under pressure.

Ability to work at both a strategic and operational level.

DOWNLOAD POSITION DESCRIPTION

Please send your CV and cover letter addressing the selection criteria to Sarah Greentree, sarahg@ilbijerri.com.au by 5pm, Monday 8 November.